Glover Park Group New York head Elizabeth Micci joins Finsbury

NEW YORK: Finsbury has hired Elizabeth Micci as a partner in its New York office.

Micci started at the firm this month and reports to Sydney Ann Neuhaus, managing partner and head of operations in North America.

At Finsbury, Micci is tasked with providing corporate, crisis management, and financial and transaction comms counsel to clients.

Finsbury has 13 partners in the U.S., including Micci, and 40 globally. The WPP firm did not disclose how many staffers Micci will oversee.

This will be Micci’s second stint at Finsbury. She worked at the agency’s predecessor, Robinson Lerer & Montgomery, which later rebranded to Finsbury in 2014.

"I am excited to return to Finsbury at this phase of my career to help build on the firm’s leadership across practice areas and work alongside friends and colleagues who happen to be the best in the business," Micci said in a statement.

Micci joined Finsbury from its strategic partner, Glover Park Group, where she was MD and New York office head. Micci was replaced by Jennifer Myler at Glover Park Group.

At Glover Park Group, Micci worked across a variety of industries, including consumer and retail, financial services, healthcare, media, technology and transportation. Her clients included such boldfaced names as private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. and grocer Albertsons Companies.

Winnie Lerner, another former Glover Park Group New York office head, joined Finsbury last year. Lerner now serves as deputy CEO and managing partner of North America.

Micci started her career as an SVP at Robinson Lerer & Montgomery in 1999 and worked there until 2009 when she left for Abernathy MacGregor. She served as an MD at Abernathy MacGregor until 2015, when she joined Glover Park Group, according to her LinkedIn profile.

WPP firms Finsbury and Hering Schuppener initially launched an alliance in 2016, with Glover Park Group coming on board the following year. LLYC, formerly known as Llorente & Cuenca, joined the alliance this year after leaving Havas’ AMO Network.