One-word answers with Mastercard's Raja Rajamannar

About a month after Mastercard launched an incredibly immersive restaurant experience in New York, Campaign U.S. caught up with Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer for the financial services giant.

The new Mastercard experience, named Priceless, magically transports visitors to three top restaurants in Tanzania, England and Japan. Priceless is part of the company’s strategy to reach customers through their passion points, Rajamannar told Campaign in a previous interview. The marketing leader will be talking more about the power of experiences during Advertising Week New York on September 23.

Rajamannar will also soon get a new head of communications, with GE's Jennifer Erickson set to join the company this month, reporting to him.

Find out what advertising buzzword Rajamannar would like to do away with and his advice for young people entering the industry today.

What quality do you think is most important for a CMO to possess? Inspiring.

If you had to pick a word other than "Priceless" to describe Mastercard, what would it be? Extraordinary.

What is your deal-breaker when working with an agency partner? Mediocrity.

Tell us your piece of advice for young people entering the industry. Strive.

What do you think the future of experiential marketing will look like? Multi-sensory.

If you could eliminate one buzzword in advertising, what would it be? Content.

What is your go-to social media platform? Twitter.

Lastly, what is your goal for Mastercard in the next year? Excel.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.