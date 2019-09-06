Cargill vet Devry Boughner Vorwerk launches consultancy

WAYZATA, MN: Cargill’s former comms head Devry Boughner Vorwerk has formed a consultancy called DevryBV Sustainable Strategies.

Vorwerk, who left her role as Cargill’s VP of global corporate affairs and chief communications officer in early August, said her consultancy will provide services in four key areas: geopolitical, stakeholder and community engagement strategies; organizational courage; strategic comms and storytelling; and mentorship for women in international careers. The consultancy will service all industries.

"I’m excited to take this new step in my career after many years in government and corporate America and to help businesses achieve their goals in terms of harmonizing purpose and profitability," said Vorwerk.

The thesis of her business is that organizations must be "courageous," inclusive and diverse and socially and environmentally responsible in the face of geopolitical volatility, climate change, population growth and changing societal expectations.

Vorwerk cited the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals as a North Star for organizations.

Her consultancy will support open markets and global connectivity as a means for creating economic opportunity for all. Her business, therefore, will assist clients in their efforts to liberalize trade in goods, services, capital, technology, data and cross border movement of talent, according to Vorwerk’s LinkedIn profile.

Vorwerk said she’s planning some official launch events in the coming months.

Vorwerk served at Cargill for a total of 15 years. She headed comms for the past three years, reporting to CEO Dave MacLennan.

Her responsibilities overseeing government relations, comms and corporate affairs are reportedly being divided among staffers. Chief counsel Anna Richo now oversees government relations, while Ruth Kimmelshue, head of business operations and supply chain, takes on comms and corporate affairs.

She previously served as Cargill’s VP of corporate affairs, director of international business relations and senior advisor of corporate affairs in China, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Vorwerk also became Cargill’s chief lobbyist in Washington, DC.

In February 2016, she left Cargill for a job as a policy adviser at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld in the lobbying and law firm’s public law and policy practice, according to a Cargill statement. But Cargill recruited her back from Akin Gump in October 2016.

Vorwerk declined to comment on anything related to Cargill. A Cargill representative was not immediately available for comment.