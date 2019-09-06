Incogmeato: Best or worst brand name ever?

What was your first reaction when you heard that Kellogg’s Morningstar Farms has named its new fake meat product Incogmeato? Is this the best or worst name ever for a plant-based burger? Does whomever came up with the name deserve an award?

Either way, it has definitely gone down as one of the most memorable brand name announcements in recent years.

We want to know what you think takes the cake for most awkward brand name of all time. Take our poll, below. If you think we missed an especially bad one, tweet it to us at @PRWeekUS.