Ex-Hotwire consumer chief Emma Hazan launches new venture called Sidekick

Hazan, who left Hotwire last month after seven years, told PRWeek the idea is to act as a "sidekick" to clients, advising on their comms strategies, mentoring, developing their corporate reputation or safeguarding against a crisis.

"What I've found over the years is that brands get frustrated when they meet senior people at agencies during the pitch stage but then never get enough of their time once the account is up and running. So, Sidekick is here to ensure brands get that senior support the whole time - a sidekick with decades of experience, as well as expertise, who is solely focused on helping them achieve their goals," Hazan said.

Hazan is the only person invovled in the venture currently, but said "other experienced sidekicks" may join later, at which point she will look to take an office.

Hazen said she has "a few" unnamed clients already in the automotive, entertainment and media sectors.

She also hopes to work with agencies to offer business development advice.

Hazan joined Hotwire initially as UK deputy MD and was global head of consumer for almost two years. She was previously MD of Skywrite Communications.

Her departure from Hotwire followed shortly after that of creative director Tom Rouse and UK head of consumer Jessica Gross.

Hotwire's new UK MD Tara O'Donnell joined the agency this month. Her predecessor, Matt Cross, moved to the new role of head of B2B, EMEA, earlier this year.