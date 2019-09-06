Tourism Australia appoints global integrated marcoms agency

After a competitive pitch, WPP AUNZ’s opr has been hired to carry out Tourism Australia’s integrated marketing and communications campaigns to complement its global creative, digital and media buying agencies. The appointment follows a review of the tourism board’s PR requirements.

"Tourism boards globally are increasingly seeking out new and innovative approaches to achieve cut-through and resonate with potential travellers" said Richard Brett, CEO of opr. "We feel Tourism Australia is at the forefront of this movement, and we’re thrilled to be their PR partner of choice heading into 2020."



The contract is for a period of 24 months, with the option for a 12-month extension.?



In China, Shanghai-based integrated luxury agency Reuter Communications will be responsible for PR strategy, talent and media management, international media hosting programmes, business events and thought leadership, as well as social media strategy and operations.

"I believe Reuter’s resources in fashion and lifestyle sectors can help us tackle the challenges and re-position Australia as a trendy destination to today’s Chinese travellers," said Andrew Hogg, regional general manager, North Asia, Tourism Australia.

China is Australia’s biggest inbound traveller group and Chinese tourists are worth US$7.8bn a year to the economy. Australia is continually looking for ways to make its travel facilities and infrastructure more ‘China-ready’.