SWIFT corporate affairs chief Natasha de Terán steps down

Terán (pictured) joined the organisation in 2012, initially as head of public affairs in Brussels, and was in her London-based corporate role for six years.

During her tenure she developed SWIFT's corporate affairs function, combining PR and public affairs.

Before joining SWIFT, the former freelance journalist and author was head of public affairs at financial services clearing house LCH.Clearnet. She also worked in the City for eight years – in the derivatives, repo, government bond and swap markets.

It's understood Terán is now looking for other opportunities. SWIFT is looking to recruit her permanent successor.

The Brussels-based organisation, which includes 11,000 banks as members, allows payment orders and other items to be sent between banks. It operates in more than 200 countries.

SWIFT declined to comment.