Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced he won’t run for president. In a three-page letter sent to supporters Friday, Schultz said it was harder to attract moderate voters than he originally thought, and he didn’t want his campaign to inadvertently reelect President Trump. In the missive, Schultz wrote that the moderate voter "has largely tuned out of political life." (Washington Post)

Elon Musk mocked Porsche’s new electric car Thursday. In a tweet, Tesla’s CEO wrote "Um @Porsche, this word Turbo does not mean what you think it does." Turbochargers use exhaust gases to increase the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, and are not applicable to electric motors. (Business Insider)

Shoppers can no longer openly carry guns in Walgreens and CVS stores. On Thursday, both Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health said only authorized law enforcement officers are allowed to openly carry in their stores even in states where the practice is legal. Walgreens issued a statement saying, "We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials." CVS tweeted a similar statement. Both Walmart and Kroger also issued similar policies earlier this week. (CNBC)

360PR+ has named Erin Weinberg GM of its New York office. Weinberg, whose first day was August 26, reports to CEO Laura Tomasetti. The agency hasn’t had a New York GM since Rob Bratskeir left that position in 2016.

Case Study: Rosedale Center shows teens malls are 'fun' with a Stranger Things-inspired video. The third season of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things takes viewers back to what it was like to visit a mall in the 1980s. In honor of the past merging with the present, Rosedale Center, a shopping center in Roseville, Minnesota, created a Stranger Things-style back-to-school video with influencers to showcase the mall’s offerings.