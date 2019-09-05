360PR+ hires Erin Weinberg as New York GM

NEW YORK: 360PR+ has named Erin Weinberg GM of its New York office.

Weinberg, whose first day was August 26, reports to CEO Laura Tomasetti and initially leads 15 people.

"I’m looking to grow the office from a client standpoint and from a team standpoint," Weinberg said. "There is some great talent here we can build on."

The agency hasn’t had a New York GM since Rob Bratskeir left that position in 2016 to become 360PR+’s EVP and creative director.

Prior to 360PR+, Weinberg had been working on her own as a consultant after leaving DJE Holdings’ United Entertainment Group, where she was EVP and the group head of comms, in July 2018. Before that, she worked at Taylor for 19 years, most recently as managing partner.

Weinberg said the "general" part of being a general manager is what attracted her to the role at 360PR+.

"If I looked back at what I did at Taylor, as part of the team that reshaped, rebranded and redefined that business, along with what I did at United Entertainment Group, leading the practice, mentoring people and growing business and driving success for clients, 360PR+ is the best of all of that," she said.

Tomasetti said she chose Weinberg for the role because she fit in well with the hands-on culture at 360PR+.

"We were looking for not simply someone who had worked on global brands, but someone who could really be entrepreneurial in every sense of the word," she said. "Not everybody wants to be entrepreneurial at the level we are here."

Revenue at 360PR+ grew by 17% in 2018 to $9.7 million, compared to $8.3 million in 2017, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2019.

Recent client wins include Trek Bicycle, America’s Test Kitchen, Showcase Cinemas, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Nintendo, Avis and Amazon, said an agency spokeswoman.