CCO Jennifer Erickson departs GE for Mastercard

PURCHASE, NY: Mastercard has hired former General Electric chief communications officer Jennifer Erickson as EVP of global comms.

Erickson is set to join Mastercard on September 23, replacing Christine Elliott, who "chose to leave the organization," said Seth Eisen, Mastercard SVP of communications. Erickson will report to Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer and president of healthcare.

Erickson will lead corporate, internal, external and digital communications, according to a statement from Mastercard.

Last September, GE promoted Erickson to chief communications officer, replacing Deirdre Latour in its top comms position. Latour worked at GE for 14 years before leaving in March 2018 to become Pearson’s chief corporate affairs officer.

Before leading communications at GE, Erickson was executive director of global comms, where she oversaw external comms, including financial communications, issues and crisis management, and executive comms. Previously, she was global communications leader at GE Transportation and worked at Motorola for 15 years.

GE is expanding Linda Boff’s role to include PR, naming her chief marketing and communications officer for GE, according to a company spokesperson. Previously, she was CMO and VP for learning and culture and president of the GE Foundation.