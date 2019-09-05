'The gap between good and bad influencer content is widening'

At the event at Ogilvy's London office, the agency's head of creative Chris Wall and strategy lead on content and social Chris Walts explained the influencer 'hype cycle'. This is where influencers, creatives and consumers can move through the 'trough of disillusionment' and onto the 'plateau of enlightenment'.

Wall said the problem with influencer content is that "a lot of it’s a bit shit". He said it feels like creativity had peaked as there was an oversaturation of similar images.

"Creatively," he asked, "is this the type of bar we want to be setting?"

Walts added: "Ironically, creativity is the problem. It does work, but it needs doing right."

He said there needed to be more craft as it was about more than just holding a product.

On a later panel, Arsenal footballer Hector Bellerin and influencer Saffron Barker stressed the importance of partnering with brands that shared their values.

The panel also discussed how engagement was increasingly being measured in quality, not quantity. Fashion commentator Caryn Franklin said brands needed to make an emotional connection based on shared values as the next generation of consumers were not mindless and will vote with their money.

"The gap between the good and the bad is going to get bigger," said Rhian Jones, social lead at Mattel.

