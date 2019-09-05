Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breaking news from PRWeek this morning: Golin chief creative officer Caroline Dettman is launching a consultancy based on the Have Her Back initiative she launched at the agency last year. Chicago-based Have Her Back Consulting will work with companies and brands to advance equity for women while driving business outcomes via consulting on internal cultural change and go-to-market strategy. The firm’s founding partners are Dettman and two other Golin veterans: former executive director of marketing Erin Gallagher and chief people officer Pamela Culpepper. Golin parent Interpublic Group has taken a minority ownership stake in the shop. Check out the full story here.

Another woman-led company has news this morning. Made Up Stories, founded and ran by Bruna Papandrea, has hired Observatory’s head of strategy and entertainment consulting Amia Lazarus as its first marketing head. Made Up Stories is a development, production and finance company that is committed to creating content with compelling female figures squarely at the center and enabling female directors, writers, actors and fellow producers to tell the stories they want to tell. PRWeek has all the details.

"I thought everything was being carried out properly, and I didn’t know anything." That’s what Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa told reporters after an internal probe discovered he had received excess stock performance-related compensation from the Japanese automaker in violation of company rules. He said he will return part of his pay following the audit. Saikawa succeeded former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial on charges of falsifying documents on deferred compensation and of breach of trust in allegedly diverting Nissan money for personal gain.

The National Rifle Association is responding to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors’ declaration that the NRA is a "domestic terrorist organization." NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter called the resolution, which passed unanimously Tuesday night, a "worthless and disgusting 'sound bite remedy’ to the violence epidemic gripping our nation." On Wednesday evening, the NRA posted a video to YouTube featuring its chief Wayne LaPierre speaking at the NRA’s 2019 Annual Meeting in Indianapolis. The main message: The NRA’s members are not terrorists, rather, they are "law-abiding Americans," LaPierre said in the video.

#SharpieGate. The writing instrument company has been trending after a video President Donald Trump released on Wednesday appeared to show an old NOAA forecast for Hurricane Dorian doctored with black marker to extend the cone over part of Alabama. Late-night hosts poked fun at the matter and here are the best memes. Trump denied altering the map. Sharpie has yet to respond.