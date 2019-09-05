Downing Street hires ex-LADbible and Buzzfeed PR chief to head digital comms

Heneghan joins a team that includes former Mirror journalist Lee Cain as comms director and ex-Vote Leave head of media Rob Oxley as press secretary, while Cicero's former senior counsel Nikki da Costa returned to Number 10 as director of legislative affairs.

Heneghan was most recently global head of communications at digital publisher LADbible group, and before that was head of comms EMEA, UK and Europe at Buzzfeed.

According to his Linkedin profile, Heneghan, who joined Downing Street in August, is a former publicity manager at Channel 4 and before that a publicist at the BBC.

His appointment follows criticism among some PR and media professionals about Boris Johnson's trend of avoiding journalist interviews in favour of releasing his own videos.

This tweet from Channel 4 News editor Ben de Pear followed the Prime Minister's announcement last week that he wanted to prorogue parliament: