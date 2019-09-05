Harry and Meghan hire Hollywood based-firm for PR support

PR consultantcy Sunshine Sachs' previous clients have included Michael Jackson and Harvey Weinstein.

Conflicting reports in the media claim Meghan hired the firm to help improve her image after a number of recent decisions that have seen the Royal couple face a backlash in the media.

The pair were criticised for their decision to Christen first-born child Archie Harrison behind closed doors in July. This followed news that British taxpayers will stump up £2.4m for the renovation of their Windsor home, Frogmore.

However, some outlets have reported Sunshine Sachs was hired to help launch Prince Harry’s sustainable travel initiative Travalyst on Tuesday.

PRWeek contacted Sunshine Sachs but did not receive a response.

Questions were raised over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's eco-credentials last month after the couple took four flights in 11 days on a private jet. PR pros said the royal couple needed to practise what they preach more often.

But, speaking at the launch of his new initiative, Prince Harry defended his use of a private jet, but admitted "we can all do better" and that "nobody is perfect".

His new charitable foundation, Sussex Royal, will join forces with travel industry firms for the initiative to improve conservation efforts, help protect the environment and develop the economies of communities involved in the tourist industry.