WE names new EVP of global operations

Petras (pictured), formerly based in Seattle as SVP of agency and partner strategy, has been moved to WE’s Singapore office in the role of EVP, global operations.

In his expanded role in Singapore, he will partner with WE leaders, including global COO and president of international Kass Sells, to establish operational consistency across WE offices worldwide. This task includes the integration of acquired companies, expansion of capabilities and services, and oversight of partnerships.

He will also be responsible for day-to-day administrative functions of the business, including systems, tools, processes and business practices, with particular focus on the APAC region.

In his previous role, he launched PLUS, WE’s standalone brand that delivers integrated capabilities that span the entire media ecosystem, including paid, owned, earned, social, experiential and search.

The combined billings of PLUS member agencies exceed US$300M globally and services blue-chip clients across the tech and health sectors. Petras will continue to play a key leadership role in PLUS.

He has also held interim general manager roles for WE’s Beijing and San Francisco offices.

Prior to joining WE, Petras was part of the leadership team at Airfoil Group, where he scaled agency operations, led tech deployments and created new service offerings.