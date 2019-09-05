Hellmann's dishes up commonly wasted food items

Added 6 hours ago by Fayola Douglas

Mayo brand cooks up street food to raise awareness of waste.

News
Hellmann's: shining spotlight on food waste
Hellmann's: shining spotlight on food waste

Unilever's Hellmann's will be serving up a menu using commonly wasted foods to raise awareness of waste.

Located at the British Street Food Awards final during 13-14 September, visitors can sample items created using the UK’s top 10 most-wasted food items, including carrots, potatoes and bread. The pop-up, at Hawker House, forms part of Hellmann’s headline sponsorship of the awards, which champion independent and innovative street-food traders.

Featured on the menu are cheddar bites in homemade breadcrumbs and Hellmann’s Tabasco Mayo (designed for using up stale bread), vegan potato gnocchi with a rocket pesto and Vegan Mayo (which uses up soft salad leaves) and "any vegetable" frittata and Real Mayo (which can be made using leftover veg).

Alongside the pop-up, Hellmann’s will donate to 8th Plate, a food-redistribution project. The donation will allow the charity to recover nearly 5,000 meals from commercial events, redistributing them to local food banks.

W Communications is delivering the project alongside production agency Uncovered.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters