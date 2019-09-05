Dubai-based agency Gambit makes trio of strategic hires

Gambit Communications, the recently launched Dubai-based independent communications agency, has announced three new hires.

Dalia Baddar joins as account manager, Mirna Tamimi joins as senior account executive and Mohammad Al Sayed comes on board as account executive.

Canadian-born Baddar, a graduate from Sheridan College in Canada with a specialisation in advertising and marketing comms, brings four years of digital client servicing and influencer relations experience gained at agencies including Cheil MENA and SocialEyez, working on a suite of multinational brands including Samsung, Pinar, DEWA and DIFC.

Egyptian Mirna Tamimi joins from Toh PR, where she worked on the Ferrari brand, prior to which she was part of the Dubai Properties public relations team nominated for MEPRA In-house Team of the Year.

Tamimi graduated from the American University of Sharjah’s Mass Communication programme with a specialisation in journalism and public relations.

Mohammad Al Sayed rounds up the new hires, with a background that includes engineering contractor, events executive, property salesman, Ipsos researcher and an Expo 2020 and Special Olympics volunteer.

The Palestinian PR executive holds a degree in engineering from University of Sharjah and an MBA from the University of Dubai.

Jamal Al Mawed, founder and managing director of Gambit, welcomed the new hires, saying: "I’m a strong believer in the adage that great companies find motivated people and inspire them, and this team is the perfect representation of that philosophy.

"We want to offer our clients young, driven, bilingual talent who can be extensions of their in-house team and I am delighted that Dalia, Mirna and Mohammad have come on board to make that happen."

Gambit Communications is a PR, social media management and influencer engagement agency.

