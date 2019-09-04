Observatory's Amia Lazarus joins production company Made Up Stories

LOS ANGELES: Observatory’s Amia Lazarus joined development, production and finance company Made Up Stories this month as its first marketing head.

She stepped into the role of SVP of brand and marketing this week and reports to Made Up Stories founder and CEO Bruna Papandrea and COO Steve Hutensky. Made Up Stories is committed to creating content with compelling female figures squarely at the center and enabling female directors, writers, actors and fellow producers to tell the stories they want to tell, Lazarus explained.

Papandrea, a producer for shows such as Big Little Lies and films Gone Girl and Warm Bodies, founded Made Up Stories in 2017.

"A lot of people, especially in Hollywood, know [Papandrea], but I am helping them to cement the brand of Made Up Stories and build equity for it," said Lazarus.

She is also supporting Papandrea with various social impact goals, such as helping women from disadvantaged backgrounds get jobs in Hollywood.

"I am also creating brand partnerships in support of the social impact efforts and brands that are aligned with helping women from disadvantaged backgrounds further their careers and integrating brands into the TV and films Made Up Stories has in production and development," Lazarus added.

Previously, Lazarus was head of strategy and entertainment consulting at Observatory through last month. She worked on client Bonobos’ campaign to #EvolveTheDefinition of the word "masculinity."

Lazarus started working at Observatory predecessor CAA in April 2011 as an entertainment marketing agent. CAA Marketing changed its name to Observatory last year. Stagwell Media took a majority stake in the firm in 2017.

Observatory founder Jae Goodman said he is "thrilled" for Lazarus and Made Up Stories and called her "irreplaceable."

"With an industry-average executive tenure of under three years, we at Observatory are supposed to say we are grateful for 8.5 years of [Lazarus’] leadership and collaboration, right? Of course, we are," he said, via email. "But, her unique combination of cultural insight, strategic intelligence and entertainment connectivity sure are going to be difficult to replace, to say nothing of her long-standing relationships with our clients and superhuman work ethic."