Wondering how and why you ended up with pumpkin spice beard oil?

Well, now you can trade it in, along with any other regrettable pumpkin spice product purchases, at Krispy Kreme in exchange for a Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut.



The real question is: What are Krispy Kreme staffers doing with all the rejected pumpkin spice products people bring in?

Watch the video about Krispy Kreme’s "Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection" plan, which is active now through September 8, below.