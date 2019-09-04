Watch: Campaign urges limit on immigration detention amid mistreatment of LGBTQI+ people

Partnering with 28 LGBTQI+ celebrities and influencers, the #LendYourVoice campaign share the stories of people who have been held within the UK immigration detention system.

The UK is the only country in Europe to not have a time-limit on how long people can be kept in detention.

Every year unknown numbers of LGBTQI+ people fleeing persecution on account of their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or sex characteristics are locked up for indefinite periods of time in detention centres.

The Home Office recently rejected the Human Rights Committee’s call for a time limit on immigration detention.

A number of films will offer a glimpse into the harsh realities faced in detention centres, and encourage audiences to lend their voices to the campaign.

The films and the influencer campaign were created by Tribal Worldwide London and Cain&Abel.

Tribal Worldwide London’s executive creative director Victoria Buchanan said: "The campaign is a call to arms for anyone sympathetic to the plight of other people put into unnecessarily punitive conditions whilst already escaping danger in their home countries."

Leila Zadeh, executive director at UKLGIG, said people in detention centres often experience prejudices or conditions similar to those from which they have fled.

"Indefinite immigration detention is inhumane and has a considerable negative impact on the mental health of almost every person, but for LGBTQI+ asylum seekers, there are particular hardships to bear."

Zadeh added: "We urge MPs to support amendments to the immigration bill this autumn to bring in a 28-day limit to detention and ensure fair treatment for people escaping persecution just for being who they are."