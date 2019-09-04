Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

New this morning: Hong Kong’s leader said she is withdrawing an extradition bill that prompted months of mass protests in the city. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a video address that she’s withdrawn the bill, which would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be extradited to mainland China, but did not meet other demands from protesters, according to Business Insider.

Kroger has followed Walmart’s lead and asked customers not to openly carry firearms in stores. Both the grocery chain and Walmart have also called on lawmakers to pass background-check legislation. Gun-control advocates are pleased with Walmart’s stand; the National Rifle Association, predictably, is not, accusing the chain of caving to "anti-gun elites."

Ariana Grande has sued Forever 21, saying the retail chain used a lookalike model and the pop star’s music in its marketing after the two sides failed to come to terms on an endorsement deal. Grande’s legal team said the chain was unwilling to pay the "fair market value for a celebrity of [her] value," according to CNN.

Playboy correspondent Brian Karem will be back on the White House beat. A federal judge overturned the Trump administration’s attempt to revoke his press pass after a July argument with former White House aide Sebastian Gorka, according to Politico.

We...what? Adam Neumann has given back nearly $6 million in stock to the company that he received for its "we" branding in an unusual business arrangement. The payment, and other details revealed in the company’s pre-IPO documents, have been cited by critics of the company’s business governance, according to Axios.