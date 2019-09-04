H+K Singapore hires ex-Disney digital lead as new MD

Added 6 hours ago by Surekha Ragavan

Ex-Disney digital chief Matthew Briant has been appointed to head up Hill+Knowlton Strategies in Singapore.

News

Briant (pictured) was most recently head of digital at The Walt Disney Company APAC where he built the digital practice from himself to a team of 30, as well as transforming Disney content assets to drive consumer demand.

Prior to that, he was director of mobile at Dentsu Aegis Network APAC where he assisted both consumer and B2B brands in implementing their social, media and commerce strategies.

"Coming from a mixed and diverse background within media companies, agencies and brands, I have empathy for all parties, which gives me confidence in our ability to adapt strategies to each of our clients," said Briant.

Briant replaces Michelle Tham who left the agency this year as the Singapore/Malaysia head.

