Lincoln Financial Group vet Michael Arcaro launches MLA Communications

NEW YORK: Michael Arcaro, the former head of corporate external communications for Lincoln Financial Group, has launched his own consultancy called MLA Communications.

Despite having spent the majority of his career in financial services, Arcaro said MLA will serve organizations of different sizes and industries. He is particularly interested in small businesses and nonprofits.

MLA’s services include media relations activities, crisis issues, executive comms, thought leadership, marketing campaigns and social media strategies.

Arcaro stepped down from Lincoln Financial Group almost two years ago after he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called neuromyelitis optica, which has severely impaired his vision.

"While it is always unclear what the future holds, I am excited to get back to the work that I love," Arcaro said in a statement. "Since day one of my diagnosis, I have counted my blessings and I have been thankful for the good things in my life."

Arcaro served at Lincoln Financial Group for almost six years. Prior to that, he was the VP of external affairs at AXA Equitable.

"What I believe I am blessed with and thankful for now is an opportunity to start a small, humble firm that will help organizations tell their stories, connect with their customers, and build and protect their reputations," Arcaro said.