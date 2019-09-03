Agency poaches Galliard director to expand senior management team

The agency has brought in Baccari to oversee two of its biggest accounts, in oncology and immunology, as well as to improve its training programme.

90TEN said she will also help shape the agency’s growing change-management offer.

Baccari will oversee a team of about 15 people and have two direct reports, while she in turn will report to Peter Impey, 90TEN’s managing director.

Impey said: "May is a talented client counsellor and keen strategic thinker with an impressive track record for delivering exceptional work. We’re delighted to welcome her to the senior team."

Career to date

Baccari has 18 years’ experience in the healthcare sector, spanning global initiatives across therapy areas including neurology, oncology and cardiology, as well as internal change programmes.

After studying communications at Washington State University, Baccari began her career at DeVries Public Relations in New York as a junior account executive.

She then joined Hill+Knowlton’s New York office as an account executive before moving to Euro RSCG Life and, later, Resolute Communications.

Baccari worked for nearly five years at Ketchum UK, rising to senior account director, and then moved to Galliard Healthcare, where she remained for more than six years.

Commenting on her new role, Baccari said: "I’m looking forward to working together to deliver programmes for our clients that make a lasting impact with measurable outcomes – changing lives and having fun at the same time."

Expanding senior team

Baccari’s appointment follows a succession of senior hirings by 90TEN in the past three months.

Clare Cook, a former senior comms manager for Public Health England’s National Infection Service, joined last month as an associate director.

In July, the agency hired digital director Ged Carroll and Sarah Avant as associate director.

And earlier the same month, Claire Long was promoted from her previous role as director to deputy managing director of the agency’s comms division.



