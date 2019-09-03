Laura Morgan exits DeVries to lead H+K U.S. consumer practice

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has hired DeVries’ Laura Morgan to lead its U.S. consumer practice.

Morgan will run the WPP agency’s U.S. Procter & Gamble work and manage its consumer packaged goods, food and drink and retail accounts, according to a statement from the firm.

All consumer teams in H+K’s U.S. offices are reporting to Morgan, who is based in New York. She is reporting to global chief client officer Alison Eyles-Owen, who is also H+K’s worldwide chief client officer for P&G. Morgan started last month.

The previous leader of H+K’s consumer practice was Molly O’Neill, who left the firm in May to open the New York office of Cincinnati-based experiential marketing firm Agar.

Morgan previously worked at DeVries Global for more than nine years, rising from VP to the agency’s global client relationship leader for P&G. Her last position at DeVries was EVP in charge of the firm’s strategic alliances. Morgan was a member of the 2016 class of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 list.

"Regarding Laura Morgan’s move to H+K, we wish her the best of luck in her new role," said Jessica O'Callaghan, North American regional MD for DeVries.

H+K’s revenue grew 3% in 2018 to $400 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. WPP said its PR business was weaker in Q2 2019, citing a dip in financial communications in the U.K. and Germany. Revenue for its PR division, which includes BCW, H+K, Finsbury and others, declined 2.6% on a like-for-like basis.