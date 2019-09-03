Newgate digital chief departs for agency MD role

In his new role, Way to Blue said Kleiner (pictured) will be responsible for extending the agency’s proposition across its entertainment portfolio and further expand into the consumer brand space.

Kleiner has spent two decades in brand and entertainment marketing, where he has delivered campaigns for clients such as Coca Cola, Sony and Tesco.

Kleiner spent the past two years at Newgate and Publicasity and his appointment by Way to Blue comes as their owner, Porta, merges with Italian holding company SEC to form SEC Newgate. Newgate CEO Emma Kane told PRWeek that Kleiner's departure was unconnected to the merger.

Before Newgate, Kleiner was head of social and content at Golin. His other roles have included head of social at Havas Media.

Kleiner said: "In an age where brand storytelling is more important than ever, Way To Blue is a uniquely experienced to help clients thrive in this convergence of brand and entertainment marketing."

In his role, Kleiner will work closely with teams across the agency’s network, including European business director Poppy Mason-Watts.

Way To Blue CEO Adam Rubins added: "Neil has a proven track record in providing senior strategic advice to brands about how to enhance their reputations and genuinely promote themselves through effective stories."



The global comms agency was acquired by the Miroma Group in November 2018, and last month added fashion and beauty to its offering with the launch of a new PR agency called We Are Raven.