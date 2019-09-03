Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Drumroll, please. And the chair of judges for the 2020 PRWeek Awards U.S. is…Brian Grace! After serving as director of communications at Progressive Insurance for just under five years, Grace joined Nationwide as chief communications officer in January. Click here for more information about the PRWeek Awards categories and the entry process.

When a marketing campaign is too successful. On Monday night, an armed group of people rushed a Popeye’s restaurant in southeast Houston, after being told in the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches were sold out. Houston Police’s tweet about the incident, in which no one was harmed, went viral. Last month, consumers warred on Twitter over what chain out of Popeyes, Chick-fil-A or Wendy’s has the best chicken sandwich. This caused a demand for Popeyes chicken sandwich that was so intense it led the company to be sold out in just two weeks since its nationwide debut on August 12.

The pharma industry is now the most poorly regarded industry in Americans' eyes, according to Gallup's annual Work and Education poll. The restaurant industry is rated most positively. Here is what people think of the advertising and PR industry.

Did you catch Dior’s "We are the Land" teaser videos for its Sauvage cologne? The campaign was pulled on Friday after it received widespread criticism for its use of Native American imagery. Dior has been sending outlets a press release from Americans for Indian Opportunity in response that said, "From the choice of location, wardrobe making, right down to casting and set design, AIO was involved [with this campaign]." One of the campaign’s stars, Tanaya Beatty, wrote in two Instagram posts about her decision to take part. She encouraged campaign co-star Johnny Depp and Dior to make a donation to an inter-tribal environmental non-profit like she is, and said, "I do believe Dior — though misguided — had every intention of showing indigenous culture in a beautiful light while giving jobs to some Indians in the process."

The United Nations' comms chief is under fire for a tweet. Melissa Fleming, the UN’s newly appointed under secretary-general for global communications, tweeted an image of a child refugee that displayed personal details, including her name, location and family’s phone number. It was retweeted by @Refugees, an account owned by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which has 2.3 million followers. Benjamin Thomas White, a historian specializing in refugees at the University of Glasgow, has made an official complaint to the UNHCR’s inspector general’s office and accused Fleming and the UNHCR communication team of ignoring concerns over the privacy and safety of the child and her family, and of breaching the agency’s data protection rules.