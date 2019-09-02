Lewis names first UK consumer brand lead

Her previous roles include influencer manager at 11.12, the creative agency launched by luxury PR agency Luchford; and consultant at Bell Pottinger. Since January this year, Lockyear (pictured) has run her own eponymous agency.

Lewis said the appointment "further signals the agency’s growing focus on influencer relations and social media marketing, while simultaneously strengthening its travel and lifestyle offerings".

She will join a team of creatives, analysts, designers, videographers, content strategists and in-house UX and coding developers in the role. Lockyear's former clients include Technogym, South African Tourism UK, Volvo, Air France-KLM, March & White, InterContinental Hotels Group and Accor Hotels.

Lewis UK MD Ruth Jones said: "Successfully navigating the waters of influencer marketing is key to delivering full-service marketing programmes. Our clients’ interest and investment in influencer marketing are currently on the rise.

"Kitty will support existing and future clients in pursuing influencer programmes that are right for them."

Lockyear said: "I’m excited to join a global agency that spans the full spectrum of marketing and communication services. At the time where the value of influencer relations is being constantly questioned, it has never been more important to guide companies on how to separate the ‘wheat from the chaff’."