M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment names joint MDs for Berlin

Simona Schapiro and Jannis Klausch, respectively head of PR and account director at the agency, have been promoted to jointly lead the 15-strong office.

The agency described Schapiro, who has been at Sport & Entertainment since the launch of the Berlin operation in 2013, as a "proven expert in the field of lifestyle and entertainment platforms".

Klausch has been responsible for various clients in the field of sponsorship strategy, consulting and evaluation, in particular for automotive brands. The agency said he has "a deep understanding of connecting data, content and media".

The aim of the new top management is to "expand the range of strategic advisory services and to focus on strengthening the positioning of the agency within the German market", Sport & Entertainment said.

Global CEO Steve Martin said: "This next step makes perfect sense. Their expertise complements each other perfectly and they are the ideal team for us to continue growing our offering in Berlin, as not only an important market for us but the start of an new exciting chapter for the agency."

The agency said Wirwas is leaving after seven years "at his own request to take on a new role outside the agency industry".

PRWeek revealed in July that Martin is relocating from London to Sydney in mid-September to concentrate on exploring growth opportunities for the agency.