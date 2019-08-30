Nationwide CCO Brian Grace named PRWeek Awards 2020 jury chair

Added 4 hours ago by PRWeek staff

Former Progressive Insurance comms chief made the switch to Nationwide at the start of 2019.

News

NEW YORK: Nationwide’s Brian Grace has been named the chair of judges for the 2020 PRWeek Awards U.S., the 21st edition of the biggest night in PR.

Grace moved to the insurance and financial services provider as CCO in January this year, having been director of communications at Progressive Insurance for just under five years.

At Nationwide, he reports to SVP of marketing Ramon Jones and leads a 40-person communications team, having taken over the top position from Rick Phillips, who retired in the summer of 2018.

A regular member of the PRWeek Awards judging panel, Grace leads Nationwide’s internal and external comms, including leader communications, as well as the company’s PR and reputation management functions.

Earlier in his career, he managed communications and reputation issues for Target and was corporate communications manager for NASA and Pentagon contractor, ATK.

Regarded as the "Oscars of the PR industry," the deadline for PRWeek Awards entries is September 30 at 9 p.m. EST. Entries will be accepted through October 7 at 9 p.m. EST, but those received after September 30 will incur a late fee of $280 per entry. 

Go here for more information about the categories and the entry process. The awards will be handed out a gala ceremony in New York City on March 19, 2020.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters