Do #boycotts mean anything anymore?

It’s rare to login to Twitter and not see #Boycott [insert random brand name here] trending.

Sure, media outlets might cover online protests against certain brands. But often they quickly get forgotten as the news cycle moves onto the next victim of cancel culture. Not to mention, online boycotts rarely seem to actually affect a company’s bottom line (see Uber and Nike).

This week, the hashtag #BoycottOliveGarden went viral due to a rumor that the company is funding Trump’s re-election in 2020. But the company clapped back at the accusations, responding to people sharing the hashtag with the message, "We don’t know where this information came from, but it is incorrect. Our company does not donate to presidential candidates."

But did Olive Garden need to respond? Do any brands still need to actually care about these supposed daily, if not hourly, #boycotts on social?