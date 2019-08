It's been almost two years since Ray Day took over as chief communications officer at IBM.

Day joins this week's podcast to discuss comms changes at the tech giant with PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch. The group also sound off on Johnson & Johnson's half-a-billion-dollar settlement; Popeye's CMO recruitment efforts; the elevation of Arby's and Chobani's CMOs to new roles; and Tim Bell's legacy as Margaret Thatcher's PR man.