PRWeek Creative Mentoring Project - entry deadline extended

This year the Project, which is supported by PRWeek, will have around 20 per cent more mentors than last year's inaugural scheme.

There is also greater diversity of mentors, with more from BAME backgrounds, more women, and more from outside London.

The Creative Mentoring Project aims to encourage and nurture creative talent in UK PR.

Successful applicants will be matched with one of our contingent of mentors - all experienced PR executive creative directors and creative directors - who will offer guidance through face-to-face meetings and other forms of contact.

The offer is open to UK-based PR professionals with a minimum of three years’ experience who see themselves as a creative director in the future.

The scheme is due to start in early October.

Mentors

Kim Allain (Talker Tailor Trouble Maker)

Graeme Anthony (Frank)

Jo Chappel (Fever)

Julian Cirrone (freelance)

Esin Cittone (Edelman Deportivo)

Sam Corry (Taylor Herring)

Dave Everson (Wire)

Janelle Felliciano (Weber Shandwick)

Sarah Firth (Speed Communications)

Dan Glover (The Academy)

Chris Grabowski (Cirkle)

Stuart Hehir (Pegasus)

James Hoyle (Tin Man)

Hilary Joiner (Stripe)

Lotte Jones (Freuds)

Gavin Lewis (Hope & Glory)

Joe Mackay-Sinclair (The Romans)

Shirin Majid (VCCP Kin)

Leila Mountford (Lewis)

Pete Mountstevens (Taylor Herring)

Ottilie Ratcliffe (The Romans)

Pam Scobbie (Wire)

Indy Selvarajah (Edelman Deportivo)

James Shirley (FleishmanHillard Fishburn)

Andrew Soar (Ogilvy)

Damon Statt (Mischief)

Kat Thomas (One Green Bean)

Paul Valentine (Tin Man)

Gemma Vardon (freelance)

Henry Warrington (Third City)

Pete Way (BCW)

Matt Wilcock (Cow)

Alex Wood (Golin)

Nick Woods (Well Hello)

Stuart Yeardsley (Three Monkeys Zeno)

For details of the entry process, visit the dedicated Linkedin group or Facebook page.