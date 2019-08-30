Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

Deloitte is building a reputation and strategic comms team. With hires from Lansons, Tulchan and Portland, Deloitte's new corporate reputation team is taking shape and the consultancy has plans to take on the strategic comms market.

Uber and Lyft said Thursday they’ll spend $60 million on a ballot initiative to ensure their California drivers remain contract workers. The California Senate is considering a bill that would reclassify drivers as employees. In a statement, Lyft senior director of communications Adrian Durbin said, "We remain focused on reaching a deal, and are confident about bringing this issue to the voters if necessary." (CNBC)

Windsor Vineyards has named Hot Paper Lantern as its agency of record after conducting a competitive review this summer. The Sonoma County, California-based winery issued an RFP in late June, according to Kate Eckert, Windsor’s brand manager. Presentations were held in July, and Hot Paper Lantern signed the contract with Windsor on August 1.

Trump’s personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout quit suddenly Thursday after reportedly talking to reporters about the president’s family and the workings of the Oval Office at an off-the-record press dinner. (New York Times) According to Politico, Westerhout also upset White House officials and others by attempting to expand her role beyond secretarial duties.

China expelled a Wall Street Journal reporter for reporting on Xi Jinping’s cousin. Last month, the Journal published a story alleging that Ming Chai, the Chinese leader’s cousin, was involved in high-stakes gambling and money laundering. On Friday, Chinese authorities refused to renew the credentials of Chun Han Wong, one of the story’s co-authors. As a result, he cannot work in China and must leave the country. China has a record of denying visas to reporters who work for media brands that are critical of the country. (Washington Post)