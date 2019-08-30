'Get ready' - Government to kick off £100m no-deal Brexit campaign next week

The government is reportedly set to launch its £100m "Prepare for Brexit" advertising campaign next week to reassure the nation ahead of a potential no-deal departure from the European Union on 31 October.

The activity will kick off with a revamped government website and billboards using the slogan "Get ready", according to a report in The Times. It has been described as the biggest public-information campaign since World War II.

Engine is creating the work, while Manning Gottlieb OMD is handling media buying, which is likely to span digital and social, as well as traditional broadcast media such as TV, outdoor and radio.

A spokesman for the Cabinet Office and a spokeswoman for Engine declined to comment.

The planned campaign has divided adland. Tammy Einav, joint chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB, described the scale of the budget as "a major vote of confidence in our industry", while James Parsons, founder of The FameWorks, said it bordered on "criminal profligacy".

It is the second stage in a communications drive that commenced in January, pushing people to visit the Prepare for Brexit website.

A source told The Times that Dominic Cummings, prime minister Boris Johnson’s most senior advisor, has been closely involved in the communications plans for the campaign.

This week, the Advertising Standards Authority banned a radio ad for the Home Office’s European resettlement programme for being misleading.

The ad had claimed "All you need is your passport or ID card and to complete an online form", but the ASA found that in some cases applicants would have to provide further documentation.

The Home Office defended the spot, which was created by FCB Inferno, and said it accurately described the key elements of the application process.

