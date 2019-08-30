Red Cross creates choose-your-own Twitter adventure

The International Committee of the Red Cross is using Twitter to illustrate the difficulties it faces when delivering aid in war zones and to raise support for its work.

It has published an interactive feature, which some have dubbed a "threadventure", that tasks users with making the right decisions to negotiate entry into a besieged city to deliver food and help the wounded.

"Negotiating access with all parties to a conflict, from regular armies to rebel groups, is how we’re able to help victims of war. If we fail people may suffer or die," said Claude Bruderlein, strategic advisor to the president of the ICRC and lead researcher on ICRC negotiation practices.

The mash-up of Twitter and the classic choice-based story format has already captured users’ interest this year, whether in a challenge to last a day as Beyonce’s personal assistant or in a lesson about the new sin bin system in football.

"It’s brilliant to see the ICRC using Twitter in such an impactful and innovative way," said Matt Gerrard, associate brand strategist at Twitter UK.

