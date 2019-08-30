Flack on Friday: Mischief pub hunt shifts up a gear, influencer under a cloud, buried by Brexit

Which pub is the new hub?

Flack was the industry's Man in the Snug last night as he joined pals from Mischief PR at the final "chemistry meeting" to find the agency's new pub of choice.

As regular enjoyers of this column will know, Mischief has been undertaking a lengthy RFPP (request for pub proposal) to find a new watering hole following the sad news that the consumer shop's local, The Kings Arms in Great Titchfield Street, is to close.

Unfortunately the first outlet we visit, The One Tun on Goodge Street, was disappointing on a few counts.

The interior looked nice enough to Flack's eyes, and the drinks seemed decent, but a lack of soft furnishings meant the acoustics were a tad overbearing at 6pm on Thursday, causing patrons to talk louder than they ordinarily would.

It had a cramped feel inside amid the post-work bustle (and may have caused one unnamed member of our party to spill his or her drink). Worst part, though, was a communication problem that meant the reservation for eight people at 6pm became six people at 8pm.

Moving swiftly to pub number two, The King & Queen on Foley Street, and things were looking up almost immediately. More of a 'classic' pub vibe, with its swirly-patterned carpet and 'character' locals, the group found a decent spot outside to quench their thirsts.

The drinks were also decent - Budvar on tap is always a good sign for this discerning lager fan. There was a more relaxed feel than the other site... for most of the evening at least, until a group standing near us started getting a tetchy and threats of violence were made (not against us, Flack hastens to add, and nothing came of it).

Thankfully the staff felt pity on us by providing some free drinks and it was mostly forgotten (apart from one chap who stayed chatting to us for a short while, although he was harmless enough).

In the end, it was no contest: the Kings Arms is dead - long live the King & Queen. For now at least; Flack understands the agency has more pubs to vet before making a final decision.

Stay tuned to Flack for more updates in the coming weeks (probably).

Stalked by clouds

A tweet by social media industry commentator and consultant Matt Navarra had some PR pros questioning the authenticity of Instagram ‘influencers’ after several travel snaps from one such account seemed to have the same clouds in every shot.

Frank PR boss Andrew Bloch tweeted:

PR Tip for 'influencers'...



When posting photos of yourself in exotic locations, try to avoid the same cloud formation in every single photo, otherwise people may question your authenticity.



/@MattNavarra pic.twitter.com/w3PI43YeRB — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) August 28, 2019

Although one photographer claimed that she keeps photos of ‘good clouds’ for when the sky looks ‘less cheery’ - so that the images could still be authentic.

Another Twitter user wondered whether the clouds were ‘stalking the poor girl’.

Buried by (fucking) Brexit

Boris Johnson sending his Victorian side-kick Jacob Rees-Mogg to Balmoral to force Her Majesty into signing off a prorogue of Parliament – a completely normal procedure, apparently, and nothing to do with Brexit, apparently – predictably caused outrage, from all corners of our soon-to-be-annexed country.

However, despite the PM not fronting up to the press to explain the move, a solid 48 hours of blanket coverage ensued, much to the chagrin of anyone else hoping to cut through to the media in that period.

W Communications executive creative director Mark Perkins was a case in point, as the agency's latest campaign – an unsettling pop-up for the Children's Society exploring issues such as poverty, knife crime and bullying – was unfortunately scheduled to launch on 'prorogue day'. Perkins made his feelings very clear on Twitter:

What a day to launch a PR campaign. Fucking Johnson and his fucking Brexit. pic.twitter.com/7jjhhiSAsc — mark perkins (@thatmarkperkins) August 28, 2019

Flack still noticed, though, and you can vote for it right here as one PRWeek's Five Campaigns We Like in August.

