Top of the month: Tesco packaging pledge wins plaudits

As major retailers look to outdo each other’s environmental credentials, Tesco received substantial positive coverage for its announcement, made initially via a comment piece in The Guardian.

It was an effective article by Lewis, positioning Tesco as a force for good in the debate.

The piece outlined the business’ actions to date, including its commitment to eliminate hard-to-recycle material by the end of 2019, and experiments with a trial store that generates less waste, which would be used as a model for the estate.

"We can’t overlook the fact that for too long, packaging on consumer goods has been excessive," Lewis wrote. "We have all looked at the settled contents of a cereal packet and puzzled over the comparative size of the bag and box. Or opened a bag of crisps and wondered why the packaging is twice the size of the contents."

Lewis also reiterated calls for the creation of a "complete and national recycling infrastructure" to increase rates across the UK.

Tesco continues to face major business challenges; it recently announced about 4,500 redundancies at its Metro stores.

In this context, positive coverage linked to concrete environmental proposals that challenge rival retailers and others to do more can only be a good thing.

