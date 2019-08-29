In brief: PLMR strengthens education practice, Newgate gets festival brief, wins for Peregrine and Catalyst

PLMR appoints Tiffany Beck as senior consultant

Comms consultancy PLMR has hired Tiffany Beck (above) as a senior consultant in its education practice. Beck has worked across a variety of sectors including education, leadership development, and book publishing. She joins PLMR from REAch2 Academy Trust, where she was a senior governance advisor. Ollie Lane, PLMR’s head of education, said Beck’s experience and insight will be a huge asset.

Peregrine wins ALFI from Lansons

The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI) has appointed Peregrine Communications to work on a cross Atlantic brief to build on its brand in the UK and the US. This fully integrated marketing communications brief will focus on positioning ALFI as the key European jurisdiction for investment funds in sustainable fiancé and alternative asset classes. Anthony Payne, chief executive at Peregrine Communications, said: "ALFI plays a vital role in enhancing Luxembourg’s position as the international fund centre of reference."

New head of comms at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, commercial data, analytics and insights provider for business, has named Sam Tidswell-Norrish to lead its international marketing and communications efforts. Tidswell-Norrish will play an integral part of the newly privatised company's international growth strategy, the company said.

Trio of wins for Catalyst

Hair, beauty and lifestyle agency Catalyst has continued to grow its portfolio of clients with a trio of account wins, including Feminine hygiene brand Sanature. The agency will also be the UK press office for US hair styling tools Instyler. In addition, Catalyst will handle the UK launch, PR, comms and influencer marketing for curl expert Ouidad.

Newgate’s multi-channel campaign for Open Future Festival

Newgate Communications has been appointed by The Economist to lead communications for its Open Future Festival in Manchester. The initiative – which aims to remake the case for liberal values and policies in the 21st century in a period of rising populism and authoritarianism around the world – culminates in the event on 5 October held concurrently in Hong Kong, Chicago and Manchester.

Food and drink agency wins CBD snack bar brief

Food and drink communications agency Palm PR & Digital has been appointed by nooro to manage a PR campaign for the brand’s CBD snack bar across consumer and trade media. The agency will support nooro in growing distribution and educating consumers and retailers on the benefits of CBD.

ICCO appoints inaugural ethics chair

The International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) has named Christina Forsgård, founder of Netprofile, as its inaugural ethics chair. She assumes the role ahead of ICCO’s annual ‘Power of Ethics’ campaign in September and will be responsible for continuing to make progress in this area beyond the one-month campaign. The move comes as part of an ICCO Strategy to focus on educating the public, businesses and PR professionals in combating misinformation, whilst identifying reliable and trusted sources.

Nuance expands Hotwire partnership

AI tech company Nuance has appointed communications agency, Hotwire to support its communications strategy in Australia and New Zealand. The agency will work to increase Nuance’s brand awareness and establish relationships with both target audiences and key industry media. Mylan Vu, managing director at Hotwire Australia, described Nuance as a "pioneer" that will "revolutionise" its industry.