ViacomCBS communications team takes shape under Julia Phelps

NEW YORK: Julia Phelps has been named EVP and chief communications and corporate marketing officer of ViacomCBS, effective when the merger of the two companies is finalized.

She is set to report to Bob Bakish, who has been named president and CEO of ViacomCBS. Phelps will lead the merged entity’s corporate communications, corporate marketing, corporate responsibility, special events and internal creative teams, according to a statement from CBS and Viacom.

A 14-year veteran of Viacom, Phelps joined the company in 2005 from DeVries Public Relations, according to the companies. She has served as EVP of comms, culture and marketing since April 2017.

Dana McClintock will continue as EVP and chief communications officer for CBS properties, according to a memo from CBS CEO Joe Ianniello. McClintock has served in that role since November 2018, when longtime network communications leader Gil Schwartz retired following the resignation of former CBS CEO Les Moonves, who was accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

McClintock is overseeing media relations, PR and internal communications for CBS.

"Dana’s deep relationships with the media, his commitment to our company and his expertise in clearly telling our story to consumers, the industry and all of you, have been crucial to our success," Ianniello said in the memo, which was obtained by PRWeek. "I can tell you that while I have relied on his strategic counsel for many years, it has never been more valuable than in the past 12 months."

Viacom and CBS said Anthony DiClemente would serve as EVP of investor relations after the merger closes.