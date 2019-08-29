Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

DoorDash has hired Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean as its first VP of communications. She reports to the on-demand food delivery service’s CEO Tony Xu. Jarvis-Shean joins the $12.6 billion startup from Airbnb, where she was head of global corporate comms. PRWeek has the details on what she’s up to at DoorDash.

Popeyes is using free chicken sandwiches to lure a new global CMO. Fernando Machado, the current global CMO for Popeyes and Burger King, posted about the job on LinkedIn with an image that included the text, "Y'all...we are looking for a global CMO for Popeyes! (You get free chicken sandwiches.)" Earlier this month, consumers warred on Twitter over what chain out of Popeyes, Chick-fil-A or Wendy’s has the best chicken sandwich. This caused a demand for Popeyes’ chicken sandwich that was so intense it led the company to be sold out in just two weeks since its nationwide debut on August 12.

SoFi’s comms and public policy head is exiting at the end of the week. Jim Prosser, who joined SoFi as VP of comms and policy in 2016, announced in a Twitter thread on Wednesday that he is "taking a breath, writing things beyond tweet length and starting a family." He added that "there are some fascinating comms challenges in tech and the broader world right now, and I love a challenge." Before SoFi, Prosser was Twitter’s head of corporate, revenue and policy communications. In April, Brielle Villablanca left her role leading corporate comms at SoFi as senior director to join streaming company Twitch as head of corporate comms.

Citizen Relations’ global chief digital officer Kevin King has departed after less than one year. King, the former global head for Edelman Digital, joined Citizen Relations in December 2018 and left the firm last month, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Forever 21 is preparing for potential bankruptcy filing. The clothing chain hired a team of advisers to help restructure its debt and has been in talks for additional financing, but negotiations with possible lenders have stalled, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday evening.