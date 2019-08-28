Airbnb's Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean joins DoorDash as first comms VP

SAN FRANCISCO: On-demand food delivery service DoorDash has hired Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean as VP of communications, a newly created role.

Based in San Francisco, Jarvis-Shean joined the startup last week, reporting to CEO Tony Xu. As head of the comms function, she oversees a team of four.

Her position was created to scale the comms function as the company continues to grow after having tripled its sales in 2018, with forecasts of 325% growth in 2019, Jarvis-Shean said.

"Our real priority is telling the story of how DoorDash powers local economies and the people and businesses that make it great," she said. "We only work because of the incredible community we have on the platforms – our dashers, our merchant partners and all our customers. Their stories is our story."

This hiring comes only a couple months after DoorDash hired Facebook vet Kofi Amoo-Gottfried as VP of marketing.

In addition to raising awareness in new markets, Jarvis-Shean said she wanted to tell those stories on both national and local levels.

"We are excited to scale up on telling stories locally, making sure we can source those stories, know where they are and get them out in the media that our community reads," Jarvis-Shean added. "We’re excited to continue to tell the consumer story and the value proposition of the platform. We have more restaurants and merchant partners on the platform than anyone else either."

DoorDash works with The Martin Agency for creative and Small Girls PR for comms support.

"We are always interested in exploring external partners that can add value, be creative and reach our audiences," Jarvis-Shean said. "That will be one of the things we’ll look at in next month or two, particularly as we head into 2020."

Jarvis-Shean added that she wants to explore the digital tools "communicators increasingly use to measure the impact our work has."

Jarvis-Shean joins the $12.6 billion startup from Airbnb, where she was head of global corporate comms.

In that role, Jarvis-Shean oversaw 35 comms execs across two dozen countries, with a remit in financial and corporate affairs, taxes, competition and legal matters, a DoorDash statement said.

Prior to that, Jarvis-Shean was Airbnb’s director of global public affairs, including business and policy comms. She joined Airbnb in late 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile.

An Airbnb representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Earlier in her career, Jarvis-Shean was director of global comms at Tesla Motors.

Before that, she worked under President Barack Obama, first on his 2008 presidential campaign as a deputy director of content, according to her LinkedIn profile. She served him for five more years as director of research and special assistant to the president in the White House, and as director of research in his 2012 re-election campaign.

A DoorDash statement credited her as having "worked on impactful policy moments including the passage of the Affordable Care Act and the repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.’"

DoorDash raised an additional $600 million in a funding round in May, mere months after raising $400 million.