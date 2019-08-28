Popeyes uses free chicken sandwiches to lure new global CMO

MIAMI: Here’s one way to get your hands on the highly coveted Popeyes chicken sandwich.

The fast-food chain is seeking a global CMO. Fernando Machado, the current global CMO for Popeyes and Burger King, posted about the job on LinkedIn with an image that included the text, "Y'all...we are looking for a global CMO for Popeyes! (You get free chicken sandwiches.)"

This position would be specific to Popeyes and would report to Machado, a source familiar with the matter told PRWeek.

In the job post on LinkedIn, Popeyes explained that the brand is reinventing itself in the U.S. and expanding internationally. The chain noted that it needs a strong marketing team because it wants people to love the brand "just like they love our food."

"We are revamping the visual identity, restaurant image, advertising approach, among many other things," the post said. "People who tried our products love them. So, the challenge ahead is to modernize, expand and attract new guests to our restaurants."

The global CMO for Popeyes will lead the charge when it comes to international expansion, at the same time providing strong marketing guidance in the U.S., according to the post.

"We are looking for someone experienced and with a track record of bringing people together, design experience, great cases of powerful creative development (advertising) and a passion for food," said the post. "The ideal candidate will be digitally savvy, understand that great marketing is both magic and logic and be able to influence our organization."

In recent months, Popeyes has expanded the brand internationally, launching in Southeast Asia and Brazil. China and Spain are next on the list, according to the post.

"We have a really exciting pipeline of product innovation," according to the job listing. "We just launched our chicken sandwich in the U.S. and the product became an instant classic."

Earlier this month, consumers warred on Twitter over what chain out of Popeyes, Chick-fil-A or Wendy’s has the best chicken sandwich. This caused a demand for Popeyes chicken sandwich that was so intense it led the company to be sold out in just two weeks since its nationwide debut on August 12.

Popeyes is further taking advantage of its popular sandwich by telling fans to download its app to find out when the food item is back in stock.

Want to be first to know when it’s back? Download the Popeyes app and turn on push notifications.



Apple Store: https://t.co/3FnnkYNxN9

Google Play: https://t.co/12esWyA30r — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019



Machado has been the mastermind behind Burger King’s recent bold campaigns, such as its ploy to get people to download its own app. Burger King’s Whopper Detour campaign told people to go to competitor McDonald’s locations to unlock a deal for a penny Whopper using the Burger King app.

The campaign garnered major results for the brand. In the first 24 hours, Burger King took the crown for top app in Apple’s app store in December and saw over 1 million app downloads. The brand’s app was previously ninth in the iTunes app store’s food and drink category.

Popeyes and Burger King share parent Restaurant Brands International.