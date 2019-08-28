Archetype appoints former H+K director as head of strategic comms

Whitfield has most recently been working freelance and prior to that was at H+K Strategies, where she was a director working across global energy and industrial businesses, including GE and Shell.

Her remit is to "inject new thinking, inspire the London office with a fresh approach and ensure Archetype is living up to its purpose – to partner with category creators and industry leaders to build the world’s most magnetic brands".

She brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate communications and reputation management and joins Archetype after a year spent as an independent consultant, providing senior strategic counsel to clients including the Lawn Tennis Association and Which? on corporate strategy and reputation risk.

Aside from H+K Strategies, Whitfield has also worked at Blue Rubicon as head of the crisis and issues team, advising major businesses on complex and high-profile issues where she also led campaigns for clients including Heathrow Airport.

She said: "There is a significant opportunity to build on the success the agency has achieved to date and to build on its rich history. Our focus will be to develop a strategic communications approach built around helping our clients solve the business problems they face and achieve their future ambitions through effective communications."

Richard Parkinson, Archetype's London office lead, said "We’re thrilled to welcome Simone, who is a hugely respected and talented communications professional. Simone has an impressive track record in providing advice and leadership that is highly valued by clients. She brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge, which will provide a fresh approach and expert counsel, ensuring we continue to create inspiring work for our clients."

Archetype was born earlier this year, six months after Text100 and Bite Global were merged by holding company Next Fifteen.