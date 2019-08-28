Nissan veteran Dan Bedore joins Brandware to head new Nashville office

NASHVILLE, TN: Nissan veteran Dan Bedore has joined Brandware Group to establish an office for the marketing communications agency in Nashville, Tennessee.

As EVP and MD of Brandware’s Nashville office, Bedore is reporting to the firm’s newly minted CEO Lou Laste. The number of people Bedore will oversee has not been determined.

"I worked with Brandware briefly in 2006, consulting on a few accounts," said Bedore. "Brandware cofounder Elke Martin and I have always stayed in touch and discussed collaboration.

Bedore will oversee accounts including Husqvarna U.S.A., a Swedish manufacturer of outdoor power products such as chainsaws, trimmers and brush cutters.

Before joining Brandware, Bedore was Nissan North America’s director of Nissan division communications. He left that role in June 2019 and was replaced by Brian Brockman. Previously, Bedore held senior communications leadership positions at Hyundai Motor America and Ford Motor Company.

This month, Brandware hired Laste, who was most recently president of Your Story Communications, as CEO. He took over the role from Brandware cofounder David Krysiek, who will serve in an active ownership and director role. Laste was previously senior director of PR for Cox Automotive and director of comms and PR for Verizon Communications.



Brandware is headquartered in Atlanta, with teams in Los Angeles; Charleston, South Carolina; and Huntsville, Alabama.