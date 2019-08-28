Five Campaigns We Liked in August: vote for your favourite

The Ruth Strauss Foundation – #RedForRuth

The second day of the Lord's Ashes test match between England and Australia saw the famous ground turn red as part of a campaign to raise money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, set up by former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss in honour of his wife, who died of a rare form of lung cancer in 2018.

What a day it's been at Lord's for @RuthStraussFdn. Here's a few shots from the day as the @HomeOfCricket turned #RedForRuth #PlaybookLIVE pic.twitter.com/w4AzBRgiBW — The Playbook (@playbook_agency) August 15, 2019

The campaign, in conjunction with the Playbook, encouraged spectators to wear red, teams to sport red numbers and match sponsor Specsavers to turn its branding red, along with various other activations on the day. It achieved widespread media coverage and had raised more than £500,000 for the charity at the time of writing.

Children's Society – The Store of Modern Childhood

A two-day London pop-up sold stab vests, exercise books filled with messages of self-hate, a 'grooma station' and phone cases featuring bullying messages, in a bid to highlight the findings of the organisation's Good Childhood Report 2019 and shine 'an uncompromising light on the harsh reality of being a youth in Britain today'.

OPEN TODAY – The Store of Modern Childhood

Each product brings to life the stories young people tell us. Only by listening to young people can we ensure a store like this doesn’t become the norm.

Our latest report listens to young people > https://t.co/CrKGE3EMCz #IHearYouth pic.twitter.com/kxt4KAprsd — Children's Society (@childrensociety) August 28, 2019

The initiative also featured "The gallery of optimism", offering a more positive experience to visitors. The campaign is from W Communications. XYZ worked on production.

Age UK – #SwitchedOff

Age UK is calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take back responsibility for funding TV licences for the over-75s, after the BBC announced plans to means test the licences.

To take this fight to the government, the charity turned the Treasury, Conservative Party HQ and Parliament into ‘switched off’ television sets.

The #SwitchedOff campaign launched in November 2018 and has achieved thousands of pieces of coverage via their in-house media and PR team. Alpaca was responsible for the creative execution and assets of a photographic stunt for the campaign.

Institute for Cancer Research – Poem on a Pill

A poem by poet Laureate Simon Armitage was micro-engraved onto a cancer pill to symbolise the work of a London-based research centre in this inventive campaign.

Micro-engraver Graham Short carved the 51-word poem onto the 20mm long and 10mm wide pill. The poem was commissioned to highlight the precision research that will take place in The Institute for Cancer Research's (ICR) new building when it opens next year.

The verses celebrates the forthcoming Centre for Cancer Drug Discovery, where the ICR will create more drugs for cancer patients. The idea is from PR agency Cow.

Honor – Graffiti mural smartphone launch

Mobile tech brand Honor launched its Honor 20 Pro smartphone with a two-part mural and campaign that shone a light on negative perceptions of youth smartphone usage.

It was developed by Red Consultancy, whose brief was to highlight the phone's capability while demonstrating how smartphone tech relates to young people in Britain.

To highlight the findings, Honor partnered with professional street art team Graffiti Kings to create a 30ft artwork that came alive at night to show what activities Gen Z are really up to on their phone, compared to what they’re perceived to be doing.

