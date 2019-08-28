Ex-Mischief CEO Frankie Cory to join Fremantle

Cory (pictured), who left Engine-owned consumer PR agency Mischief in July, starts her new role on 2 September.

She replaces Oliver Rawlins, who, as PRWeek revealed in July, is joining Netflix in October this year to lead comms across EMEA.

Cory will be based in Fremantle's global headquarters in London and report to group chief operating officer Andrea Scrosati.

Fremantle, whose extensive list of shows includes The X Factor, Take Me Out and Grand Designs, said Cory will "spearhead the drive to enhance and position the profile of the company, its shows and IP, among customers, media, global influencers and the leading creative talents in the industry".

She will oversee all marketing and comms around the company’s distribution, entertainment and drama functions, as well as its digital and branded entertainment portfolio, the firm added.

Cory will also work with teams across Fremantle’s global network of offices "to ensure seamless and coordinated campaigns for its labels and shows across the world".

Scrosati said: "Frankie has been at the cutting edge of the marketing and communications industry for more than a decade. She has an impressive track record of consistently delivering excellent results with some of the biggest agencies and for global brands. As a stand-out, award-winning leader in her field, she brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise that make her perfectly placed to take Fremantle’s global marketing and communications to unchartered heights. She will be a welcome and excellent addition to the Fremantle family."

Cory said: "There has never been a more exciting time for the entertainment industry and wider creative communities, which I know sit at the very heart of the Fremantle culture. I feel honoured to have the opportunity to work with such incredibly talented people, promoting some of the world's greatest entertainment franchises and original content being produced across the world."

News of Cory's departure from Mischief, which was revealed by PRWeek in February, followed the announcement that the agency and sister Engine-owned PR consultancy MHP are to operate under the 'Engine' banner and the legacy brands could dissolve in years to come.

Cory joined Mischief in 2014 from Citizen Relations, where she was CEO, taking over from co-founder Mitchell Kaye. Her previous roles include group MD of Frank PR.

Last month Mischief announced a new leadership team, led by former creative director Greg Jones who was promoted to MD.