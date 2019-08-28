Breakfast Briefing: Facebook tightens political advertising rules

New this morning: Facebook is strengthening its rules on political advertising ahead of the 2020 election, requiring ad buyers for candidates or about hot-button issues to disclose who is actually paying for the promotions. While the company has asked buyers of political ads to verify their identities, the new regulations would apply to issue ads or spots on behalf of a political candidate, according to The Washington Post.

Those political ads are not coming cheap. Their price is skyrocketing due to the glut of Democratic candidates vying for their party’s nomination for president. One group trying to collect Asian-American email addresses found the cost of generating one signup to be $200 more than expected, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, a group of researchers studying the effects of Facebook on democracy are threatening to quit, saying the company hasn’t delivered on the data it promised them. The group of 83 academics has given Facebook a deadline of the end of September to hand over the information, according to Reuters.

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, has offered $10 billion to $12 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits around the country related to the opioid epidemic, according to NBC News. The Sackler family, whose name has been stripped from museum galleries on both sides of the Atlantic, would give up control of Purdue and pay $3 billion of its own money as part of the settlement, according to The New York Times.

Planning on spending part of your long Labor Day weekend in line waiting for a much-hyped Popeye’s chicken sandwich? You’ve waited too long, at least for now. The chain said on Tuesday that it has sold out of the sandwiches in just two weeks after an unavoidable social media craze, according to CNN. Popeye’s hinted on Twitter that they’ll be back.