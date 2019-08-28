Children's Society sells stab vests in unsettling pop-up

The Children’s Society is selling stab vests in an unsettling pop-up that explores issues such as poverty, knife crime and bullying.

"The store of modern childhood" aims to highlight the findings of the organisation's Good Childhood Report 2019 and shine "an uncompromising light on the harsh reality of being a youth in Britain today".

Items on the shelves include stab vests, exercise books filled with messages of self-hate, phone cases featuring bullying messages and a make-up station selling bruise hider, anxiety concealer and black-eye fader.

The London Baker Street pop-up, open during 28-29 August, also features a "Grooma" station, which shows iPhones displaying predatory online conversations with groomers and cyberbullies.

Meanwhile, "The gallery of optimism" offers a more positive experience. Visitors will walk through a "changing room", where they can explore a space adorned with colour, light and messages of positivity. It will contain photography, art, poetry and music, and provide a space for young people to showcase their talent and stories.

Peter Grigg, director of external affairs at The Children’s Society, said: "Through 'The store of modern childhood', the shocking lived reality for too many children is brought to public attention, so we can set about changing this."

XYZ is working alongside W Communications to deliver the project.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign