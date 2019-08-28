Fast-growing Radioactive PR wins trio of new clients

The clients are SnapTrip.com, a marketplace for last-minute discounted cottage, lodge and apartment holidays; ShowerGem, a shower caddy product that recently appeared on BBC’s Dragon’s Den; and ExpoCart, a marketplace for conferences and events.

A big part of Radioactive PR’s remit for marketplaces SnapTrip.com and ExpoCart is creative PR for SEO, to help to build links from high-ranking media sites.

For ShowerGem, Radioactive handled the media announcement for its recent appearance on Dragon’s Den and is supporting with product PR.

"Adding two marketplace clients, plus one product brand, speaks volumes in regards to the great work we’re doing for our other clients - many of which are online businesses that benefit from PR for SEO," Radioactive PR founder and director Rich Leigh said.

"Since launching almost five years ago, we’ve doubled in size in terms of turnover and team size each year, and by winning new business we are continuing to drive forward and grow at a pace we’re happy with."